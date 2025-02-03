comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kaveri Kapur’s debut film Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story gets release date!

Kaveri Kapur, daughter of Shekhar Kapur and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, is all set to make her acting debut with Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Kaveri Kapur is all set to make her foray into films and OTT space with Kunal Kohli's next film Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story. While this will be her first Bollywood venture, Kaveri is not new to facing the camera, having already 4 music videos under her belt. And now, the daughter of Shekhar Kapur and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, is all set to make her acting debut.

Details for the film, which was shot completely in the UK, have been kept tightly under wraps. The first look of the project dropped today and has been receiving rave reviews. Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story will be released online on February 11.

It was earlier speculated that Kaveri will be making her film debut with Shekhar Kapur's 'Masoom- the next generation'. However, the honor of launching her will now go to Kunal Kohli.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi’s daughter Kaveri Kapur talks about debuting with Kunal Kohli’s Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story; opens up on why she rejected Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar

