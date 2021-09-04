India’s No.1 low-calorie sweetener brand owned by Zydus Wellness Limited, Sugar-Free, marks the launch of its campaign ‘Fitness ka Pehla Kadam’ featuring leading Bollywood actress- Katrina Kaif. With the intent to inspire its audience to consider healthier alternatives to sugar as a lifestyle change, the TVC drives larger focus and awareness on the brand’s Stevia range named Sugar Free Green.

Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson, the campaign features Katrina Kaif who in a playful interaction nudges the consumers to start their fitness journey by switching to Sugarfree from sugar - ‘Fitness Ka Pehla Kadam’.

Talking about the campaign, Mr.Tarun Arora, Chief Operating Officer & Director - Zydus Wellness said, ‘"Over the last year we've seen an uptick in our low-calorie sweetener portfolio as more consumers graduate towards holistic lifestyle changes, opting for healthier alternatives in their daily diets. Through consistent innovations that seamlessly integrate taste and health across what our consumers eat or drink, Sugar Free has been well poised to bridge the gap between the desire for fitness and the inability to stay consistent to a regime thereof. With Sugar Free Green we have only taken this proposition further by providing our consumers with an added advantage of Stevia- a natural sweetener. Bringing Katrina Kaif on board as SugarFree's new brand ambassador is a step toward accelerating this growth and strengthening our position as the market leader. Katrina's passion towards health and fitness resonates strongly with our brand values. We want to build on her immense popularity and following to reach newer audiences looking to take the first step toward fitness."

Katrina Kaif shared her thoughts on the association, “As a fitness enthusiast I know how important discipline is; especially when it comes to what you eat. I'm happy to announce my association with Sugar Free, a brand that has been at the forefront of making it easier for all of us to be able to start a fitness regime by cutting out the empty calories from sugar. There is a natural synergy in the way we see fitness and getting healthier as an organic lifestyle movement allowing you to make the choices that are right for each individual. I hope we can together motivate people to take their first baby steps to getting fitter with Sugar Free Green which uses sweetness from natural stevia leaves”

As a part of this association, Katrina Kaif will be the face of the parent brand Sugar-Free and its extensions - Sugar Free D’lite chocolates

Samarth Shrivastava, Sr. VP & Exec Business Director Wunderman Thompson added, "Our primary operating insight was that consumers tend to think more about fitness & do less in reality. The present behavior of the consumer is such that they plan a lot of small initiatives but find it difficult to execute all plans. This is where SugarFree steps in, it’s the first easy step towards fitness it’s an ally for the consumer towards their fitness goals. And that’s what is brought out beautifully through the film. The TVC will go live in 7 Indian languages and the campaign will see manifestations in print and on digital and social media platforms."

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif looks refreshing in new snaps from Russia as she shoots for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.