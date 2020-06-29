Bollywood Hungama

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Anurag and Prerna’s daughter Sumaiya Khan replaced by Tasheen Khan

It was only recently announced that Karan Patel will step in as Mr. Bajaj after Karan Singh Grover quit the show. The actor is expected to begin shooting this week and is super excited since he already has a connection with the original show. Apparently, Karan Patel’s role will be entirely different from what we saw previously.

Now, it is reported that the child artist who played the role of Anurag and Prerna’s lost daughter, Sumaiya Khan, has been replaced by Tasheen Khan. Both the child actors have been a part of shows like Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Udaan respectively. The shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay has begun and Parth even took to his Instagram to share a few candid pictures.

 

We’re thrilled to see what the KZK team has in store for us!

Also Read: Parth Samthaan resumes shoot after 3 months for Kasautii Zindagii Kay

