The legal battle over late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s estate—valued in thousands of crores—has intensified, with Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, now questioning why their stepmother Priya Sachdev Kapur is opposing a forensic examination of their father’s alleged will.

Siblings Seek Forensic Scrutiny of Will

Earlier, Samaira and Kiaan moved the Delhi High Court asking for permission to inspect the original copy of Sunjay Kapur’s will. The document was submitted in a sealed cover by its named executor, Shradha Suri Marwah.

The siblings have argued that the will is “forged and fabricated,” and claim it contains several inconsistencies that cannot be verified through the certified copy they were given. They also say the signature must be examined closely—which is why they sought a forensic inspection.

Priya Sachdev Objects to Forensic Review

The matter took a sharper turn when Priya Sachdev opposed the request for forensic analysis. This surprised many, because such scrutiny typically helps confirm a document’s authenticity.

During the hearing on November 14, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani—representing Samaira and Kiaan—questioned why Priya and the executor would resist an examination that could clarify the truth. Legal experts say it’s unusual, especially when the will reportedly leaves almost the entire estate to a single beneficiary.

What the Court Noted

The siblings’ plea was heard again on November 17. Joint Registrar (Judicial) Gagandeep Jindal asked Priya Sachdev and executor Shradha Suri Marwah to file written responses within three weeks, explaining their objection to the forensic inspection.

Samaira and Kiaan’s team can also make further submissions during this time. The case will next be heard on December 16.

What Might Have Triggered the Request

Sources connected to the proceedings say the children have flagged multiple issues that raise suspicion, such as:

incorrect or outdated addresses

pronoun or gender-reference errors

inconsistencies with earlier records

metadata suggesting the document may have been modified

absence of any known communication or instruction from Sunjay supporting the contents of the alleged will

All of this has led to a central question: If the will is authentic, why oppose a forensic examination?

Parallel Case to Protect Assets

In addition to this plea, Samaira and Kiaan have filed a separate application seeking to stop Priya from transferring or altering any of Sunjay’s assets until the matter is resolved. The hearing on this interim request will continue on November 20.

Sunjay Kapur, a noted businessman and polo enthusiast, passed away in London in June during a match. He was married to Karisma Kapoor from 2003 to 2016, and they share Samaira and Kiaan. He married Priya Sachdev in 2017, with whom he has a son.

