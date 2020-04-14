Bollywood Hungama

Karim Morani tests positive yet again despite showing no symptoms of COVID-19

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Producer Karim Morani and his daughters, Zoa and Shaza, were tested positive for Coronavirus a few days ago. They had concluded a trip from Sri Lanka and Rajasthan and were admitted as soon as they got the results. While Zoa was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Shaza and Karim were admitted to Nanavati Hospital.

Karim Morani tests positive yet again despite showing no symptoms of COVID-19

It was only a couple of days ago that Zoa and Shaza took to their social media to announce that they are heading back home after testing negative for COVID-19. Now, the family is tensed for Karim Morani as he has tested positive yet again but is still not showing any symptoms, so far. He is 60 years old and has a heart condition, the man has also suffered with two cardiac arrests and has tested positive for the first test under the Coronavirus treatment.

Further details are awaited about his health.

Also Read: COVID-19: Zoa Morani and Shaza Morani pen heartfelt notes as they are discharged from the hospital

