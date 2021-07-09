Bollywood Hungama

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s second child named Jeh, confirms Randhir Kapoor 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, last year during the lockdown, announced that they are set to become a family of four. On February 21, Kareena welcomed her second child, a baby boy. Earlier today it was speculated that the couple has named their second child, Jeh. Randhir Kapoor has reportedly confirmed the same. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s second child named Jeh, confirms Randhir Kapoor 

Reportedly, the couple was toying with several names over the past few months and were calling him Jeh at home. However, as per reports they are yet to finalise the name for official documentation. However, Kareena Kapoor's father Randhir Kapoor has confirmed that the child is indeed named Jeh. 

After the birth of the second child with Kareena, Saif Ali Khan released a statement that read, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support."

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor is set to publish her first pregnancy book- Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible which is set to release in 2021.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a glimpse of her book Pregnancy Bible, shares picture of an ultrasound 

