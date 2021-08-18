Bollywood Hungama

Karan Johar’s mom was worried when he signed up for the Bigg Boss OTT; this was the advice she gave him

The bond between Karan Johar and his mother is aww-dorable… it makes you want to hug your mother immediately and express your feelings to her. When Karan was approached for the show, he was shocked, but his mom was speechless and was not sure of him taking it up. But we are all aware that both mother and son are diehard fans of the show. So, Hiroo aunty decided to take matters into her own hands and lend some advice to our host.

Karan Johar’s mom was worried when he signed up for the Bigg Boss OTT; this was the advice she gave him

Yes, you heard it right. She told Karan to ‘watch what you say, who you say it to and when you say it’. Now that’s some good advice. But do you think Karan will manage to live up to his mom’s expectations? Well, only time will tell!

You know what would be even better if we would get to watch a fun and lovely banter between the dynamic mother and son duo on national television. What do you say? Watch the drama unfold on Voot from Monday to Sunday @7PM & LIVE 24*7 all day

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar calls Divya Agarwal ‘homewrecker’, questions his biased behavior

