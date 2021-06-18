Filmmaker Karan Johar is taking an important step today. He has launched the Yash Johar Foundation to help the Indian entertainment industry.

On Friday, June 18, Karan Johar took to social media to make the announcement. "This has been a true labor of love… created in memory of my incredible father and to carry forward his legacy. I am proud to launch the Yash Johar Foundation, which has been set up with the aim to improve the quality of life for people in the Indian entertainment industry," he said in the statement.

"While we have initiated the implementation of long-term sustainable plans that will enhance the lives of people and their families in the industry, we have also ensured that immediate solutions are being provided to help them deal with the effects of the on-going global pandemic," the filmmaker added.

Along with the statement, he posted a video remembering his father Yash Johar. YJF pays tribute to the ethos of Yash Johar. He was a man who believed in giving back to the people of the entertainment industry. Naturally a kind and empathetic person, he understood that being in the movie business was hard, which is why he was always ready to help, no matter how big or small the problem was… financial or emotional. His unconditional support is etched in the memory of countless people, and it is this goodwill that we are carrying forward with YJF.

The Yash Johar Foundation (YJF) has been set up with the aim to improve the quality of life for people in the Indian entertainment industry and will work towards offering better access to opportunities in education, health & building financial stability.

