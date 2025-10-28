Filmmaker Karan Johar has expanded his footprint in the hospitality industry with the launch of his new restaurant, Oju, in Gurugram. Co-owned by Johar and Truepalate Hospitality, and designed by Aayushi Malik Designs, Oju offers a modern interpretation of classic Japanese design aesthetics.

Karan Johar launches Oju in Gurugram: A 5,000 sq. ft. Japanese-inspired restaurant rooted in Shibui philosophy

Located on Gurgaon’s very own “Ginza” — the Golf Course Road — the 120-seater, ground-floor restaurant draws inspiration from the Japanese philosophy of Shibui, which celebrates understated beauty and purpose in every detail. The 5,000-square-foot space features natural stone flooring, warm wood cladding, and abundant natural light, creating a serene atmosphere defined by balance and simplicity.

Oju, which opened its doors in September 2025, marks Johar’s second venture in the restaurant business. His first, Neuma, opened in Mumbai’s Colaba in May 2022, occupying the iconic Garden Chalet bungalow that once housed the landmark restaurant Indigo. However, it is “temporarily closed for a thoughtful refresh,” and will reopen soon.

Johar’s affection for Japanese cuisine has long been known. Back in 2021, he appeared on the Discovery+ show Star Vs Food, where he visited his favourite Japanese restaurant, Mizu Izakaya, and learned to prepare Katsu Curry and Sushi under the guidance of Chef Lakhan Jethani.

On the professional front, Karan Johar is currently gearing up to host JioHotstar’s upcoming business reality show, Pitch To Get Rich.

