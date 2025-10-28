Aditya Pancholi claims he lost Tezaab to Anil Kapoor due to industry lobbying in cryptic note: “Politics in the film industry runs deeper”

Actor Aditya Pancholi has stirred conversation on social media after claiming that he was initially cast in N. Chandra’s 1988 blockbuster Tezaab, opposite Madhuri Dixit. Pancholi took to X (formerly Twitter) on October 27, 2025, to share his version of events, alleging that his replacement in the film was influenced by “industry politics.”

In his post, Pancholi wrote, “I was the original choice for Tezaab (1988), opposite @MadhuriDixit. Director N. Chandra, still very much around, can confirm this. Unfortunately, an actor, through his elder brother (who remains active in the industry), influenced the director to replace me. The rest, as they say, is history.”

He further added, “Recently, I saw an #Actor speak about nepotism while promoting his new release. Let me say this clearly: Politics in the film industry runs deeper than #Nepotism. Favouritism, manipulation, and power games shape careers more than family ties ever could.”

Though Pancholi refrained from naming anyone directly, his remarks are widely being interpreted as a veiled reference to Tezaab’s lead actor, Anil Kapoor. The mention of “elder brother,” which appears to point toward producer Boney Kapoor, has also caught attention — though Boney was not associated with Tezaab at the time.

I was the original choice for Tezaab (1988), opposite @MadhuriDixit . Director N. Chandra, still very much around can confirm this. Unfortunately, an actor, through his elder brother (who remains active in the industry), influenced the director to replace me. The rest, as they… pic.twitter.com/0GsBvsK2KG — Aditya Pancholi (@AdityaRPancholi) October 27, 2025

The film, directed by N. Chandra, became a turning point in the careers of both Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. It will complete 37 years this November. So far, neither Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, nor N. Chandra has reacted to Pancholi’s claims.

Pancholi’s tweet quickly drew attention, sparking a flurry of comments from users who shared their own perspectives on Bollywood’s inner workings.

One user wrote, “The actor you meant has always lobbied for roles and has been known to edit out other actors’ parts if they were better than his. He didn’t want Naseer sahab in Parinda. This is just one example of how insecure he has been throughout his career.” Pancholi responded, “Khuch baatein ankahi rehne dein.”

Another follower commented, “But you two eventually worked together in Musafir. Was there any animosity on set, sir? There was the whole Trimurti fiasco also. And I’ve also heard he wanted to have you in Virasat. Is that also true?” To this, Pancholi replied, “I will write about Trimurti another time. Thanks.”

A third user, however, defended the Kapoors, writing, “Boney and Anil Kapoor virtually struggled their way to the top in the eighties. It is laughable to suggest Boney drew any power to influence Anil’s selection. You are a good actor but lacked that boy-next-door appeal to succeed in such roles.” Pancholi did not respond to the comment.

As of now, Pancholi’s post continues to circulate online

