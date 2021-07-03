Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.07.2021 | 10:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Bellbottom Haseen Dillruba Toofan Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Karan Johar distributes 100 ration kits to FWICE workers; to distribute 500 kits every month

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In June, filmmaker Karan Johar launched the Yash Johar Foundation in memory of his father. The objective of the foundation is to improve the quality of life of the people in the entertainment industry. Sticking to the objective of the Foundation, on Thursday, they distributed 100 ration kits to the daily wage workers of the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE).

Karan Johar distributes 100 ration kits to FWICE workers; to distribute 500 kits every month

Reportedly, BN Tiwari, president of FWICE said Karan's team has also promised to give 300 more ration kits next week. Karan has committed to distributing 500 ration kits every month for the next one year. The FWICE is making sure that there is no overlap and that every month different sets of workers get the benefits.

Each packet has a month's requirement of rice, dal, wheat flour, salt, sugar, and tea leaves. In the first leg of distribution, the beneficiaries comprised of elderly artists of the union.

Tiwari also said that Karan and his team eventually want to implement pension schemes, insurance, and other financial plans for the workers.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar announces biopic based on C. Sankaran Nair’s bravery and his work to uncover truth about Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Assets worth Rs. 1.4 crore of actor Dino…

Actor Vishal Malhotra becomes the first…

Rapper D’Evil makes his debut innings in a…

With Rs. 3 crore per post, Priyanka Chopra…

Anirudh Sharma to head Production at R.…

Tisca Chopra donates 1500 Kgs of rice…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification