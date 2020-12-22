Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced freedom based stories from filmmakers Rajkumar Santoshi, Dinesh Vijan and Mahaveer Jain.

Taking to Twitter on December 22, he wrote, "Happy to announce our first Epic series of #ChangeWithin initiatives to celebrate 75 years of Independence. Friends from the creative fraternity Rajkumar Santoshi, Dinesh Vijan & Mahaveer Jain come together to tell incredible stories of our FREEDOM @narendramodi ji ????????."

"Celebrating 75 years of independence by joining hands with Change Within, an initiative by the film fraternity to make aspiring content about valour, values, and the culture of India. It is our stories that make us who we are, and every corner of our country has an empowering tale to tell," the official statement read.

"Last year, we made a special film on the 150th birth year of Mahatma Gandhi, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Followed by various meaningful initiatives, we have come together to celebrate the spirit of the freedom movement. As we embark on this journey, it witnesses a fresh beginning of the grand era of storytelling to cherish the soul of the idea called 'India." Drawing inspiration from our honorable prime minister from whom we also seek sustained guidance, we the members of the film fraternity are privileged to announce our plan to celebrate the 75th year of independence," it further read.

"Many more creative contributors will be joining us in the times to come. Watch this space for more," it said.

