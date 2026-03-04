Punjabi star Karan Aujla has found himself at the centre of an unexpected controversy after his recent India concerts, with fans criticising the organisation and management of his P-Pop Culture India Tour shows in New Delhi and Mumbai.

The tour kicked off on February 28 at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with a massive crowd, reportedly over 75,000 fans, and a high-energy performance that included Aujla ziplining across a 50-foot-high custom stage and performing hits like Softly, Tauba Tauba and Boyfriend. However, the excitement was overshadowed online by videos showing chaotic scenes at entry gates, long queues without clear crowd direction, and even a violent brawl in a VIP lounge, fuelling complaints about poor planning and safety lapses at the Delhi show.

The controversy deepened with Aujla’s March 3 Mumbai Holi Edition concert at MMRDA Grounds, where several fans took to social media to describe near-stampede conditions, lack of basic amenities such as water and shade, and confusion over band scanners and viewing areas, leading some attendees to label it the “worst concert ever.”

In response to the backlash, Aujla took to Instagram Stories with a photo outside his private jet, writing: “Bombay I think we need to add a night concert. Team Innovation, y’all coming back stronger or what??”, seemingly hinting at a second show to make amends with disappointed fans. The event organisers, Team Innovation, responded with optimism, promising something “bigger and louder.” Amid the uproar, Aujla’s image also drew positive attention in Mumbai when he was seen paying off auto-rickshaw drivers’ fines totalling around ₹22,000, a gesture that went viral and was widely praised by fans across social platforms.

The India leg of the P-Pop Culture Tour will continue with shows scheduled in Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Indore, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow and Ludhiana over the coming weeks, leaving organisers and audiences alike hoping for improved experiences ahead.

