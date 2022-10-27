After Adidas, Gap and Madam Tussauds, the athletic shoe company Skechers has decided to not have any sort of ties with Kanye West after the award-winning musician recently made antisemitic remarks.

Kanye West escorted out of the building by Skechers executives; loses billionaire status after Adidas ends partnership

According to a CNN report, the company said West, who changed his name to Ye, ‘arrived unannounced and without invitation’. It said he was engaged in unauthorized filming, and he was escorted out after a brief conversation.

“Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West,” the company said in its Wednesday statement. “We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech.”

As per the report, West’s visit to Skechers comes a day after Adidas ended its partnership with the award-winning musician with ‘immediate effect’. Adidas put the ‘partnership under review’ in early October after he wore a ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt in public.

The sportswear brand also announced that they would immediately stop production of the popular Yeezy line introduced by West. Following the termination, West’s net worth drastically plummets in just two weeks, coming down to £344m, and the rapper lost his billionaire status.

As of Tuesday, Kanye West was no longer featured on the Forbes billionaires list. Meanwhile, West also lost his talent representation, deals with major fashion houses and brands in the music industry in the past two weeks following antisemitic comments.

Also Read: Kanye West’s Madame Tussauds wax statue removed after his antisemitic remarks

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.