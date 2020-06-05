Bollywood Hungama

Kanye West donates $2 million to victims’ families, sets up college fund for George Floyd’s daughter amid Black Lives Matter movement

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rapper Kanye West is standing up for the families of the Police brutality victims and denouncing racial injustice and violence against the Black community. On June 4, it was revealed that Kanye has donated $2 million to the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd.

TMZ reported, "Kanye's donated $2 million, so far, to the cause and set up a 529 college savings fund to fully cover tuition for Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna. He's also made a separate donation to cover the legal costs for the Arbery and Taylor families. Along with that, a rep confirms Kanye's donating to several black-owned businesses in his hometown of Chicago and nationwide that have been in crisis and impacted by the unrest in the U.S."

On the very same evening, the 42-year-old rapper was seen at the protest in Chicago. He joined the Chicago Public Schools students to protest the killing of George Floyd.

