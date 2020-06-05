Rapper Kanye West is standing up for the families of the Police brutality victims and denouncing racial injustice and violence against the Black community. On June 4, it was revealed that Kanye has donated $2 million to the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd.

TMZ reported, "Kanye's donated $2 million, so far, to the cause and set up a 529 college savings fund to fully cover tuition for Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna. He's also made a separate donation to cover the legal costs for the Arbery and Taylor families. Along with that, a rep confirms Kanye's donating to several black-owned businesses in his hometown of Chicago and nationwide that have been in crisis and impacted by the unrest in the U.S."

On the very same evening, the 42-year-old rapper was seen at the protest in Chicago. He joined the Chicago Public Schools students to protest the killing of George Floyd.

Not only did Kanye West donate $2 million, he also joined protests today in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/bTeFPFNAGz — Talking Rap ???? (@talking_rap) June 5, 2020

JUST IN: Kanye West joins protest in his hometown Chicago. pic.twitter.com/IEUxe1kKNG — All Love Hip Hop (@AllLoveHipHop) June 5, 2020

