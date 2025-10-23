Kantara: Chapter 1 to release in English on October 31; Rishab Shetty starrer becomes first Indian film to do so theatrically worldwide

Hombale Films and Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 have created an unstoppable roar ever since its theatrical release. The film has been shattering box office records, drawing massive crowds to theatres to witness cinema at its finest. With its breathtaking visuals, powerful performances, and deeply rooted storytelling, Kantara: Chapter 1 has earned immense praise from critics, filmmakers, and audiences alike. The film’s phenomenal success extends beyond India, resonating with global viewers and dominating international markets.

Riding on this incredible momentum, Hombale Films has now announced that Kantara: Chapter 1 will release its English version on October 31, marking a historic milestone as the first Indian film to have an English-dubbed theatrical release worldwide. This global expansion cements Kantara: Chapter 1’s position as a true cultural phenomenon that continues to elevate Indian cinema to new heights and is set to be the biggest Indian film in Australia.

Sharing the announcement, they wrote, “A divine saga that resonates beyond borders and languages! #KantaraChapter1 ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? releasing in cinemas worldwide from ???????????????????????????? ????????????????. Experience the epic journey of faith, culture, and devotion in all its glory.”

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 has indeed emerged as a massive success like never before. From ruling hearts to creating records at the box office, the film has made a strong impact across the nation and beyond. Such an extraordinary success has rarely been witnessed before.

Kantara Chapter 1, directed by Rishab Shetty, is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which was both a critical and commercial success. Kantara: Chapter 1 is set in the 4th Century AD, unraveling the sacred origins of the mystical land of Kantara. This chapter dives deep into its rich mythology, age-old conflicts, and divine interventions, weaving a saga of folklore, faith, and fire, born from the very soil of the land. The film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, PD Satish Chandra, Prakash Thuminad, and an ensemble of talented actors, bringing this epic tale vividly to life.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty; the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the prestigious banner of Hombale Films. The film features cinematography by Arvind S. Kashyap and music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, both of whom were instrumental in creating the magical world of the original. Kantara: Chapter 1 released worldwide on October 2, 2025.

