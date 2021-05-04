Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.05.2021 | 12:56 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account suspended for violating rules

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Kangana Ranaut has been making controversial statements on Twitter. Ever since last year, she officially took over her social media account from her team, her tweets have been deleted for violating Twitter rules. Now, Twitter India has suspended her account.

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account suspended for violating rules

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter has been the talk of the town. She has reportedly violated Twitter rules due to which her account has been suspended.

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account suspended for violating rules

Earlier this year, her account was reportedly restricted after she made tweets about the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav. At the time, a Twitter spokesperson told NDTV, "We prohibit content that wishes, hopes or expresses a desire for death, serious bodily harm against an individual or group of people and take enforcement action when we identify violations which could include placing an account in read-only mode."

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut to make digital debut as producer, launches the logo of her production house Manikarnika Films

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Hrithik Roshan donates USD 15,000 to…

Hrithik Roshan's parents Rakesh and Pinkie…

SCOOP: Saif Ali Khan charges Rs. 12 crores…

Hrithik Roshan to mark silver jubilee in…

SCOOP: After Kriti Sanon and Deepika…

Rakesh Roshan gets vaccinated with the first…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification