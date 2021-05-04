Actor Kangana Ranaut has been making controversial statements on Twitter. Ever since last year, she officially took over her social media account from her team, her tweets have been deleted for violating Twitter rules. Now, Twitter India has suspended her account.

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter has been the talk of the town. She has reportedly violated Twitter rules due to which her account has been suspended.

Earlier this year, her account was reportedly restricted after she made tweets about the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav. At the time, a Twitter spokesperson told NDTV, "We prohibit content that wishes, hopes or expresses a desire for death, serious bodily harm against an individual or group of people and take enforcement action when we identify violations which could include placing an account in read-only mode."

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.