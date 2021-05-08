Bollywood Hungama

Kangana Ranaut tests positive for COVID-19; calls it a small time flu which got too much press

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

India is currently witnessing the worst of the second wave of COVID-19. Lakhs of Indians are testing positive for the virus each day. Now actress Kangana Ranaut has also tested positive for the virus. She took to her Instagram handle on Saturday morning to share the news with her fans.

Sharing a picture of herself meditating, Kangana wrote, "I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive."

"I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev," she added.


Ever since Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account got suspended for violation of rules, the actress has been communicating with her fans through her Instagram handle.

ALSO READ: FIR filed against Kangana Ranaut in West Bengal on grounds of inciting communal violence

