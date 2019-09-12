Bollywood Hungama

Kangana Ranaut to sport four looks in Thalaivi, to work with prosthetics expert Jason Collins of Captain Marvel fame

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kangana Ranaut is busy preparing for Jayalalithaa biopic, which is titled Thalaivi and has been taking dance lessons regularly and will also learn Tamil.  The producer of the film, Vishnu Induri updated on the progress, “ The pre-production is in full swing and the team is in Mysore for the recce and as planned earlier the shoot will start post Diwali.”

He also revealed some interesting details about Kangana’s looks in the film, “Kangana has four looks spanning different ages in the film and we need a good amount of pre-production for that. We have roped in Hollywood Make-up artists for Kangana’s makeover.” He also tweeted, “#ThalaiviUpdate: Kangana has four looks spanning different ages in the film and we have roped in Hollywood Make up artist Jason Collins for Kangana’s makeover. #Thalaivi #KanganaRanaut.”

Jason Collins has done prosthetics work in Captain Marvel, Hunger Games, and Blade Runner. The film will be released in three languages – Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, and under the same name Thalaivi, upon Kangana’s suggestion. The film will start rolling as per schedule without delay.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut starrer Jayalalithaa biopic put on hold?

 

