Kangana Ranaut to make a BIOPIC on herself, will feature Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan’s characters (inside deets out)

Kangana Ranaut is all set to direct a movie based on her own life. Yes, that’s right the movie is a biopic on the actress and her journey so far. The scripting process has already started and it is KV Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali fame who is overseeing it. Kangana said that it was Prasad who suggested that she actually get down to write her own story which is an inspiration to millions of young girls and boys who are trying their luck in Bollywood without a Godfather.

Kangana will direct this film and she claimed that it will have many funny moments and no characters will be white or black. In fact, they will have many grey shades. In fact, Kangana Ranaut has spoken a lot about many big, influential people in the business and have criticized them from time to time. Her controversies with Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Pancholi, Karan Johar, Sonu Sood, Krish have made headlines and these personalities will be seen in the biopic too.

This sure will garner a lot of publicity and it won’t be surprising if this film gets mired in one more controversy. Kangana will be seen next in Panga and Mental Hai Kya. Only after these films will she start working on her biopic. She has asserted that the movie is not be a propaganda film.

Kangana’s last film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi did a decent business at the box office.

Also Read: The Alia Bhatt – Kangana Ranaut row intensifies: The Raazi actress gives a RESPONSE to the Manikarnika actress’s blame that she is Karan Johar’s puppet