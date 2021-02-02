Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is currently busy shooting for upcoming projects, proved to be a doting sister as she gifted plush flats to her sister Rangoli Chandel, brother Aksht and two other cousins in Chandigarh. The actress spent a whopping amount of Rs. 4 crore to buy the four lavish properties for her siblings.

A source close to the actress revealed, “Kangana has always been very supportive of her siblings and she has proved it time and again. This time, she has gifted luxurious flats at a very posh locality in Chandigarh. The property is quite close to the airport and it is placed in the high street area of Chandigarh with good malls and restaurants around.” The source added that the actress made sure to fulfill her siblings’ dream of having their own house in the city. “Himachal people always dream of owning a house in the city and Kangana has surely made the dream come true for her siblings."

The actress confirmed the news and said, "I want to encourage people to share their wealth with their family.... remember happiness multiplies when it’s shared, they are beautiful luxury apartments under construction will be ready in 2023 but I am very fortunate that I could do this for my family." It seems like Kangana followed George Clooney’s footsteps. He once gave 14 of his friends 1 million each in cash.

The Dhaakad actress, who is known to be outspoken on social media, is surely quite protective about her brothers and sister. Earlier, she even played a perfect interior decorator for Rangoli as she designed her house in Manali. The sisters had shared classy pictures on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana has an interesting line up of films. She will be next seen in Thalaivi where she will be playing the role of the late actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. She also has Tejas, Dhaakad and the sequel of Manikarnika-The legend of Didda in her kitty.

