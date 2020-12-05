Swara Bhaskar is one of Kangana Ranaut’s most vocal detractors. Kangana’s latest misfired salvo at an aged protester at a farmers’ rally, has left Swara incredibly incensed. Says Swara, “The comments are atrocious. I think Kangana has now become synonymous with spewing poisonous fiction, most of what she tweets, whether about history or current affairs are fiction cooked up and driven by a particular agenda.”

In this instance Kangana not only misidentified the rallyist but also opined that she was available for any rally for Rs 100. Says Swara, “The thing that bothers me is her utter disrespect for the elderly. Her comments on Jaya Bachchanji and other senior actresses was not just distasteful it was utterly disrespectful and badtameez. She has spread slander against Bilkis Bano and Shaheen Baugh Dadis and what she said about Mahinder Kaur ji was also not just inaccurate lies but to say about an elderly farmer that she is ‘available for 100 Rupees.’ It’s just sickening! Totally unacceptable.”

Swara is all praise for Diljit Dosanjh for speaking out. “Kudos to Diljit for calling her out and not letting the issue slide. Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha and I have called her out in the past and it’s good to see a star of Diljit’s stature take a stand for this cause.”

Swara’s requests Kangana to spare the elderly. “If Kangana wants to fight let it be with her contemporaries, I’m happy to keep her engaged. But I request her to please spare our elderly the vile nonsense. Once again to her I will say, Thakk Jaa Behen!”

