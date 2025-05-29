When a trip to Indore changed everything for Suneel Darshan – how Rishta – A Bond of Love was born with Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan

Following the surprise success of Jaanwar (1999), Suneel Darshan found himself on a creative high. The action-packed emotional drama had not only revived Akshay Kumar’s career at the time but also marked a turning point for Darshan as a storyteller known for mixing commercial flair with strong sentiment. Riding on that momentum, he was all set to begin work on another story-oriented action entertainer, again with Akshay in the lead.

The plan was in motion - the subject was locked, the first song was already recorded, and the groundwork for the film’s launch had quietly begun. But destiny had other ideas.

In early 2000, Darshan made a routine trip to Indore to check in on operations at his distribution office there. But the change in environment sparked something unexpected. An old story - one that had been lingering in his mind for years - suddenly came back with renewed urgency. “It was like something shifted,” a source close to the filmmaker recalled. “He couldn't ignore it anymore.”

On returning to Mumbai, Suneel did what he always did when at a creative crossroads - he narrated the story to his mother. Deeply moved, she encouraged him to shelve the action project and pursue this one instead. She believed this story had the potential to help him grow as a director, emotionally and artistically.

Suneel then turned to his Jaanwar star, Akshay Kumar, who surprisingly gave the same reaction. The story struck a chord, and Akshay agreed instantly. It was a different tone from their usual collaborations, but both felt it was the right move.

The biggest surprise came when Suneel approached Amitabh Bachchan. Still riding high on his second innings post-Mohabbatein and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Big B gave a quick nod. He was reportedly impressed by the emotional depth of the story and the layered character he would get to play.

And just like that, Rishta - A Bond Of Love was officially launched - a multi-starrer that promised to blend familial drama with star power.

