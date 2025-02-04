The Himesh Reshammiya starrer Badass Ravi Kumar is all set to release in cinemas this Friday and there’s an expectation that it might turn out to be a sleeper success. The trailer of the film dropped on January 5 and ever since, there have been no promotional events or interviews undertaken by the film’s team. Yet, it has managed to create a buzz due to its trailer and songs. In this special feature, Bollywood Hungama will throw light on the censor details of the film.

EXCLUSIVE: Too ‘Badass’ for CBFC? Censor scissors cleavage, breast close-ups, and thigh scenes in Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravi Kumar!

Badass Ravi Kumar was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on January 29. However, the Examining Committee asked for several modifications. To begin with, the alcohol brand name was blurred wherever it was shown in the film. The middle finger visuals were similarly blurred.

Badass Ravi Kumar has close-up sensual visuals of 'bikini wearing woman' and these were replaced. The EC also asked the makers to replace cleavage visuals and modify breast close up shots. That's not all. The makers were asked to replace sensual visuals of a man's hand moving on a woman's thigh and another sensual visuals of a man's hand moving on a woman's buttock. A breast close up shot was asked to be replaced and modified.

A violent scene of a man being cut with a wood cutter machine was modified. It remains to be seen if it's the same shot that was depicted in the trailer. Lastly, the word 'bitch' was muted in audio and even removed from the subtitles.

Once these changes were made, Badass Ravi Kumar was passed with a UA 16+ certificate. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 141.44 minutes. In other words, its run time is 2 hours, 21 minutes and 44 seconds.

Besides Himesh Reshammiya, Badass Ravi Kumar also stars Kirti Kulhari, Sunny Leone, Prabhudheva, Sanjay Mishra and others. Produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies and directed by Keith Gomes, it releases in cinemas on February 7.

