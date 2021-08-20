South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter, and member of iKon under YG Entertainment, Bobby, is getting married and is set to welcome his first child. The 26-year-old musician took to his official Instagram to reveal that he is welcoming his first child in September 2021.

In a handwritten note and caption on Instagram, he said, "Hello, this is iKON’s Bobby. There is something I really want to tell you today, so I am writing this after putting in much thought. I have promised marriage to a person I love. I am also becoming a father in September. I am happy to welcome a new family member, but I feel more apologetic to the fans who must be taken aback by my news. I should’ve let you know earlier, but I apologize that I am letting you know later as I was worried more than anything for this reason."

"I feel heavy responsibility as I think I have caused a great emotional burden to the people who always help and support me who is lacking a lot in many ways. I sincerely apologize to the people who are hurt or confused by my news. I will become a person who does not cause shame to my parents along with the iKON members and fans who have made my lacking self into someone who is needed in this world. More than anything, I will work even harder to not cause harm to the members and the fans who are waiting for iKON’s activities," the statement read, according to Soompi.

iKON, on the work front, last participated in survival reality show Kingdom: Legendary War.

View this post on Instagram

