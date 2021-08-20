Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.08.2021 | 4:46 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bellbottom Bhuj - The Pride Of India Shershaah Mimi Chehre Toofaan
follow us on

K-pop group iKON member Bobby announces marriage and his fiancée’s pregnancy

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter, and member of iKon under YG Entertainment, Bobby,  is getting married and is set to welcome his first child. The 26-year-old musician took to his official Instagram to reveal that he is welcoming his first child in September 2021.

K-pop group iKON member Bobby announces marriage, reveals his fiancée’s pregnancy

In a handwritten note and caption on Instagram, he said, "Hello, this is iKON’s Bobby. There is something I really want to tell you today, so I am writing this after putting in much thought. I have promised marriage to a person I love. I am also becoming a father in September. I am happy to welcome a new family member, but I feel more apologetic to the fans who must be taken aback by my news. I should’ve let you know earlier, but I apologize that I am letting you know later as I was worried more than anything for this reason."

"I feel heavy responsibility as I think I have caused a great emotional burden to the people who always help and support me who is lacking a lot in many ways. I sincerely apologize to the people who are hurt or confused by my news. I will become a person who does not cause shame to my parents along with the iKON members and fans who have made my lacking self into someone who is needed in this world. More than anything, I will work even harder to not cause harm to the members and the fans who are waiting for iKON’s activities," the statement read, according to Soompi.

iKON, on the work front, last participated in survival reality show Kingdom: Legendary War.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @bobbyindaeyo

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rhea Chakraborty to face camera again; Rumy…

Nyay - The Justice: Delhi HC denies stay on…

Delhi High Court refuses to stop further…

“We are not exposing Rhea Chakraborty to the…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former roommate…

Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB has managed…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification