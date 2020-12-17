Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.12.2020 | 10:20 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Durgamati Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Jug Jugg Jeeyo to resume shooting under stricter guidelines; cast and crew to be tested for Covid every three days

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Not that they were taking any chances earlier. But with cast members Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Varun Dhawan and director Raj Mehta testing positive for Covid 19, the cast and crew of the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo will take further precautions when they return to shoot in Chandigarh later this week.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo to resume shooting under stricter guidelines; cast and crew to be tested for Covid every three days

A source close to the project informs me that the cast and crew will be tested for Covid every three days. “The shooting schedule in Chandigarh is likely to be shortened. The unit is expected to pack up and leave sooner than expected. Everyone is nervous, especially for Neetuji who is the most senior principal actor,” says the source.

Apparently, Ranbir Kapoor was totally against his mother resuming shooting during Covid.“But Neetuji insisted on completing her work. That’s what Rishiji would have done in her place, and she knows it only too well,” says the source.

Also Read: Jugjugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, director Raj Mehta test negative for COVID-19, to resume shoot on THIS date

More Pages: Jugjugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s passion project…

Global YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki applauds…

Arjun Rampal seeks a week’s time to appear…

Rajkummar Rao undergoes physical…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Minazuddin…

Dharma Productions ventures into talent…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification