There was a time, not too long ago, when it was considered that films should not be too lengthy; or else, it might put off a section of the audience. But in 2023, the myth was broken by Animal (2023). It had a runtime of 3 hours and 23 minutes. Pushpa 2 (2025), meanwhile, was also long – 3 hours 20 minutes. Dhurandhar, the biggest hit of 2025 and Hindi cinema, went one step further as it was 3 hours and 34 minutes long. Incidentally, all three were major blockbusters. And joining this elite list is Border 2. Bollywood Hungama has learned that the period war drama’s run time has exceeded 3 hours.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Border 2 is around 200 minutes long. In other words, its duration is around 3 hours and 20 minutes. The exact run time might change by a few minutes after the final touches are given. It will be locked in a few days and will be known once the film secures a censor certificate.”

The source further added, “The makers feel that it was necessary for the film to have such a lengthy run time as they want viewers to get a proper idea of the war being depicted in the film. Moreover, there are 4 major actors (Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty) and their tracks; justice needs to be done to them. This is the reason for its run time. At the same time, the makers have ensured that the film has enough dramatic, massy and patriotic moments to keep the viewers gripped and also compel them to break into claps or whistles.”

Border 2 releases on January 23 to take advantage of the Republic Day holiday, on Monday, January 26, and also the extended four-day weekend. While the first part, Border (1997), was directed by J P Dutta, the sequel is directed by Anurag Singh of Kesari (2019) fame. J P Dutta, this time, has produced the film along with Nidhi Dutta and also Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series.

January – a month of lengthy films

Border 2 is not the only film this month to be 3 hours plus long. This week’s The Raja Saab has a run time of 3 hours and 9 minutes, while Jana Nayagan is expected to be 3 hours and 3 minutes long.

