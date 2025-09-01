Jio Studios to showcase three distinct films – Ghamasaan, Saali Mohabbat and Bun Tikki – at the 16th Chicago South Asian Film Festival

Jio Studios’ continues to make a mark on the global stage with the official selection of three of its upcoming films, Ghamasaan, Saali Mohabbat and Bun Tikki at the prestigious 16th Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF).

The films will be featured in a specially curated section ‘From India to the World’. This section brings together three distinct genre films that, when seen together, offer a textured and layered portrait of India. From its deep rural roots to the complexities of its cities, these films reflect the vast spectrum of Indian ethos, resilience, and evolving identity.

Taking place from September 18–21, 2025, the festival will see Jio Studios’ films in spotlight across prime slots.

Opening Night (September 19) Saali Mohabbat: This powerful drama marks Tisca Chopra’s directorial debut, a film that unfolds on the shifting border between rural and urban India, where a woman from a small town reclaims against the backdrop of domestic violence and betrayal. The ensemble cast features Radhika Apte, Anshumaan Pushkar, Dibyendu Ganguly and Anurag Kashyap. Saali Mohabbat is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and marks the production debut of celebrated fashion stylist-turned-producer Manish Malhotra.

Centrepiece Film (September 20) Ghamasaan: Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ghamasaan takes us to the country’s heartland with a tense rural thriller that speaks to India’s roots and the rise of a young nation still negotiating with its past. The film stars Pratik Gandhi, Arshad Warsi and Ishita Dutta in pivotal roles. Ghamasaan is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Piiyush Singh, Ashwini Chaudhary, Abhayanand Singh, and Saurabh Gupta.

Marquee Film (September 21) Bun Tikki: This poignant drama moves us to urban India, capturing the confusions, tenderness, and quiet courage of a young child and those around him as they grapple with questions of identity. The film stars legends Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman with Abhay Deol alongside and Nushrratt Bharuccha and Rohaan Singh. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, Marijke DeSousa and Manish Malhotra, Bun Tikki also marks the feature film debut of director, Faraz Arif Ansari.

Renowned for spotlighting the artistry and creativity of South Asian filmmakers, CSAFF has consistently provided a platform for diverse voices and unique stories that resonate with global audiences. This year, Jio Studios’ collaboration with an eclectic mix of film makers and talents further underlines its commitment to build the reach of South Asian cinema on the world stage.

