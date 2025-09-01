Bollywood’s good guy has gone bold — and this time, it’s not for a role. Actor Karan Tacker has officially stepped into the entrepreneurial world with the launch of his lifestyle brand GOONDA, a daring new label that fuses premium spirits with high-octane energy.

Known for his charisma on screen and creative ventures behind the camera, Tacker is now taking a giant leap into brand-building. He announced the launch on Instagram with a team picture and a fiery note, “The wait is over. Proud to unveil my entrepreneurial debut: GOONDA. Born from audacity and ambition, GOONDA fuses the smooth craft of 100% agave spirits with the raw kick of energy drinks. What began as an idea over tequila in 2023 has now become a movement—powered by a team of visionaries, risk-takers, and creators bringing world-class skills to one table. This is something unapologetically bold, proudly all-Indian. ⚡ Live the #GoondaLife”

At the core of GOONDA is a bold dual portfolio: El Goonda, a premium 100% agave spirit made from Indian-grown agave, and Goonda Energy, a flavour-packed range of energy drinks. Together, they embody what Tacker describes as “India’s purest blend of attitude, flavour, and fearless fun.”

Speaking about his vision, Tacker added, “For me, GOONDA isn’t just about liquor or energy drinks — it’s about creating a culture. As an actor, I’ve always played characters who stand for something, and as a director I’ve learned how stories can move people. With GOONDA, I wanted to take that same spirit and bottle it. This brand is about rebellion, freedom, and celebrating the new Indian voice that isn’t afraid to stand out. We’ve crafted El Goonda from 100% Indian-grown agave because I wanted something homegrown yet world-class — bold, unapologetic, and proud of its roots. I see GOONDA as an attitude more than a product, and I’m excited to share that with the world.”

With this venture, Karan Tacker has officially added “entrepreneur” to his growing list of titles. Serving as GOONDA’s co-founder and Marketing & PR Director, he is determined to make the brand a cultural movement as much as a product line.

And while his entrepreneurial leap has set the industry abuzz, Tacker isn’t leaving acting behind. Fans can look forward to seeing him next in Bhay, set to stream this December.

