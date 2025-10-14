Bollywood actor Jimmy Shergill, acclaimed for his performances in films such as Mohabbatein, Tanu Weds Manu, Special 26, and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, is mourning the loss of his father, Satyajit Singh Shergill, who passed away at the age of 90 on October 11. Satyajit Singh Shergill was a senior artist, reflecting the Shergill family's rich connection with art and creativity.​

Jimmy Shergill’s father passes away; Antim Ardas scheduled for October 14

Antim Ardas Details and Family Legacy

The Bhog and Antim Ardas ceremony for the late Satyajit Singh Shergill will take place on October 14 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Gurudwara Dhan Pothohar Nagar, Santacruz West, Mumbai. The Shergill family traces its artistic roots to the iconic painter Amrita Sher-Gil, with Satyajit Singh’s family being related to the celebrated artist, thus underlining their deep ties to India's cultural and artistic heritage.

Jimmy Shergill has previously spoken about personal challenges and his relationship with his father, including tensions during his teenage years about his decision to cut his hair. Despite these personal struggles, Jimmy has remained a well-respected figure in both Hindi and Punjabi cinema. His latest work includes the Punjabi film Maa Jaye, released in August 2025, as well as appearances in the web series Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond and the thriller Sikandar Ka Muqaddar.

Also Read: Jimmy Shergill breaks free from the ‘Chocolate Boy’ image: “Yeh he naach-gana karta raha, 3-4 saal mein ghar pe baith jaunga”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.