Oscar nominated actress Jessie Buckley and Oscar winner Riz Ahmed are all set to join Fingernails, an English feature film from Apples director Christos Nikou.

Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed to star in Christos Nikou’s sci-fi romance Fingernails

According to Deadline, FilmNation is launching sales on the hot package at the Cannes market next week and is co-repping U.S. rights with CAA Media Finance and WME Independent. Nikou has scripted his new project with Sam Steiner and Apples co-writer Stavros Raptis. Cate Blanchett’s Dirty Films is producing alongside Arrival outfit FilmNation Entertainment, which is also financing. Jerome Duboz will serve as executive producer. Carey Mulligan was previously attached to the project but is no longer aboard.

“In the world of surreal drama, described as a “grounded sci-fi love story,” a test has been discovered that measures whether couples are truly in love. To help couples succeed, love institutes have opened to guide them. Anna (Buckley) is skeptical of the positive result she’s received with her longtime partner, so she starts working in a love institute as an assistant to Trevor (Ahmed), a mysterious, dedicated instructor.” At the moment, a release date has not yet been seen for the film.

On the work front, Jessie Buckley will star in Alex Garland and A24’s Cannes-bound Men; in Plan B and MGM’s Women Talking and in Rebecca Lenkiewicz’s directorial debut Hot Milk.

Meanwhile, Riz Ahmed is the recipient of various accolades including an Academy Award and Primetime Emmy Award. For his performance in Amazon’s Sound of Metal, he was nominated for a Best Actor Academy Award, BAFTA, and SAG Award and won the Gotham Award and Indie Spirit Award. He previously won an Emmy for HBO’s The Night Of. He won the 2022 Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film for The Long Goodbye.

Also Read: Riz Ahmed and Chloe Grace Moretz star in animated movie Nimona at Netflix

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.