Like many of the girls from her age group, Janhvi Kapoor too has locked in on a few ideas of how her ideal wedding would be. The actress recently turned muse for a magazine and beautifully depicted what a modern-Indian bride would look like. Considering how pretty she looked, during her interview, she was asked about her ideal wedding’s details and it looks like Janhvi has been planning it for a long time now.

The actress opened up about how she already knows that she will get married in Tirupati and will wear a Kanjivaram zari saree. And now that we’re talking about weddings, one thing you can’t miss out on is food! And just like many others, Janhvi’s wedding ceremony will have some of her favorite food items that include idli, sambar, curd rice, and kheer. The Dhadak actress would love to have an intimate wedding with just her loved ones around.

That is surely one of the simplest weddings we have heard of but beautifully planned, nonetheless. All set to star in Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl, Janhvi Kapoor is super excited to be a part of the project.

