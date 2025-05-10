The week gone by has been unprecedented for the film industry. On the morning of Thursday, May 8, the producers of Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, announced that the film would not be released in cinemas on May 9 as planned. Instead, it would straight away premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 16. The statement from the makers read, “In light of the recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation, we at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have decided to bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16—only on Prime Video, worldwide. While we were eagerly looking forward to celebrating the film with you in theatres, the spirit of the nation comes first. Jai Hind.” 48 hours later, it has now come to light that the biggest multiplex chain of India, PVR Inox, has sued Maddock Films.

BREAKING: PVR Inox sues Maddock Films for cancelling theatrical release of Bhool Chuk Maaf; case to be heard in Bombay High Court

As per reports, PVR Inox has decided to take legal action against the production house for damages of Rs. 60 crores for non-playability of Bhool Chuk Maaf. Reports also claimed that though the banner claimed to have cancelled the release due to the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the multiplex chain has alleged that the decision was taken due to poor advance booking.

Bollywood Hungama spoke to multiple sources and found out that the development was true. A prominent exhibitor told us, “PVR has submitted their case in the Bombay High Court. The matter became serious as all the contracts were signed, and then suddenly Maddock backed off. Hence, this is a case of ‘breach of contract’.”

An industry insider said, “Maddock probably must have added the ‘force majeure’ clause, which refers to an unforeseen event or circumstance, like a natural disaster or war, that prevents a party from fulfilling their contractual obligations. Hence, they might have an edge. But PVR can always argue that the makers could have released the film in cinemas after a few weeks or a month if they felt that the footfalls would be impacted. Going directly on OTT is what angered them and also other exhibitors. Also, the idea behind the legal action is probably to ensure that no other producer attempts to adopt the same strategy.”

Interestingly, just 8 days before, on May 2, Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films and Ajay Bijli of PVR Inox had shared the stage together at WAVES 2025. PVR was also one of the distributors of Stree 2 (2024) and the sole distributor of Sky Force (2025), both of which were produced by Maddock.

Also Read: Dinesh Vijan speaks out on Bhool Chuk Maaf direct to release on Amazon Prime amid political tensions: “It’s natural to wonder how this will impact the film”

More Pages: Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.