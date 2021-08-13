The last two months had the most changes than the last 13 years for singer Britney Spears. After giving her testimony in conservatorship case, her father Jamie Spears has now agreed to step down from his role as conservator of her estate. The exact timing of the whole transition is still unclear as it seems, the decision is changed just weeks after Britney’s newly appointed legal team.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the rapid changes started when Britney gave 20 minute long emotional testimony in a June 23 hearing. She told L.A. County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny she was traumatized but she’s been putting on a brave face for her fans. “I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK and I’m happy,” Spears said. “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life.”

Mathew Rosengart was approved to replace Samuel D. Ingham as Spears’ attorney, before the hearing on July 14, where she clearly mentioned that she wasn’t happy with her father’s involvement and accused him of conservatorship abuse. Later that month, petition was filed to make Jason Rubinas the successor to the conservator of Spears’ estate.

On Thursday, Jamie Spears’ attorney Vivian Thoreen stated that there are “no factual grounds” for suspending or removing him as Britney’s conservator, but, nonetheless, he agrees it’s time to stop the fight. He continue to add, “It is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests. Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.”

The filing states that Jamie hopes to assist Britney’s new legal team in completing any pending accounting paperwork and ensure smooth transition. Jamie Spears’ attorney wrote, “Regardless of his formal title, Mr. Spears will always be Ms. Spears’ father, he will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests.”, Britney’s attorney calls it “a major victory for Britney Spears and another step toward justice,” clearly stating that the fight isn’t over.

While Jamie’s agreement to step aside in the future is dominating headlines and it is a significant development, functionally the filing is an opposition to the petition to remove him. The next hearing scheduled for September 29.

