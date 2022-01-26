comscore

Jake Gyllenhaal to star in and produce heist thriller Cut & Run

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

American actor Jake Gyllenhaal has been attached to star in and produce the heist thriller from Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer’s New Republic, Cut & Run.

Jake Gyllenhaal to star in and produce heist thriller Cut & Run

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the logline for the project reads, “A group of thieves using high-powered speedboats to rob superyachts steal the wrong thing from the wrong group of people.”

Cut & Run is the latest partnership for Gyllenhaal and New Republic, having worked together on the upcoming Universal title Ambulance, directed by Michael Bay. New Republic and Nine Stories are also teaming up on an adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s graphic novel “Oblivion Song”.

John Glenn, whose credits include Eagle Eye and Law Abiding Citizen, is behind the spec script, which was picked up in a competitive situation by New Republic.  Gyllenhaal will produce through his Nine Stories Productions, along with Oliver, Fischer and Glenn.

On the work front, Jake Gyllenhaal was last seen in Netflix thriller The Guilty and will be back on the big screen on April 8 with Ambulance. His upcoming projects include STX title The Interpreter.

Also Read: Jake Gyllenhaal in talks to star in Road House remake, Doug Liman to direct 

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

