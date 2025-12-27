It is being said that the makers have finalised a major casting change for the third instalment of the hit suspense franchise.

The much-anticipated third instalment of the Drishyam franchise appears to be undergoing a significant casting shake-up. If industry buzz is to be believed, Akshaye Khanna has exited Drishyam 3, and the makers have roped in Jaideep Ahlawat as his replacement in the Ajay Devgn-led thriller.

Jaideep Ahlawat replaces Akshaye Khanna in Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 3

Not too long ago, reports had hinted at possible issues between Akshaye Khanna and the makers of Drishyam 3. While there was no official confirmation at the time, the latest developments suggest that the actor has indeed stepped away from the project. Reports now claim that Jaideep Ahlawat, who has been receiving widespread appreciation for his performances in Pataal Lok Season 2 and The Family Man Season 3, has been finalised to take his place.

Akshaye Khanna has been enjoying a strong resurgence at the box office, thanks to back-to-back projects where he portrayed layered, grey characters. He was recently seen as Aurangzeb in Chhaava and followed it up with a pivotal role in the recently released Dhurandhar. The latter, in particular, has reportedly performed exceptionally well at the box office, drawing both critical acclaim and audience appreciation for Khanna’s performance. According to industry sources, this renewed success may have prompted the actor to revise his remuneration.

Insiders suggest that the differences between Akshaye Khanna and the Drishyam 3 team were primarily related to fees, along with certain creative disagreements. However, it is worth noting that neither the actor nor the filmmakers have issued any official statement addressing these claims so far.

With Jaideep Ahlawat now said to be on board, the makers seem keen on maintaining the franchise’s tradition of introducing formidable new characters. Akshaye Khanna had joined Drishyam 2 as IG Tarun Ahlawat, a character that was not part of the original film and played a crucial role in elevating the narrative stakes. Now it is believed that Jaideep’s character in Drishyam 3 is also likely to be introduced afresh, rather than being a direct continuation of Khanna’s role.

Given Jaideep Ahlawat’s track record of portraying intense, morally complex characters, expectations are high regarding how his presence could add a new dimension to the suspense drama. While an official announcement is awaited, this casting change has already sparked considerable curiosity around Drishyam 3, which remains one of the most awaited Bollywood sequels in the pipeline.

Also Read: Rajat Kapoor gets honest about his limited role in the Drishyam franchise: “There’s no arc, I’m still standing behind Tabu”

More Pages: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.