BREAKING: Mumbai’s BIGGEST birthday billboard – Being Human lights up Sea Link for Salman Khan’s 60th, an honour reserved for the RARE few

Mumbai doesn’t hand out its biggest “respect signals” casually. And when the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, one of the city’s most iconic, most visible landmarks, glows with a tribute, it instantly becomes more than just a birthday wish. It becomes a statement.

BREAKING: Mumbai’s BIGGEST birthday billboard – Being Human lights up Sea Link for Salman Khan’s 60th, an honour reserved for the RARE few

On the eve of Salman Khan turning 60 tomorrow (December 27), Being Human has put up a striking, larger-than-life salute at the Sea Link, turning the nightly skyline into a celebration of a man who has remained a constant in India’s pop culture for decades. In a city where stars come and go with Friday box office swings, Salman has built something rarer: longevity that feels personal to generations, across single screens, multiplexes, and now the social-media age.

What makes this moment especially notable is the venue itself. The Sea Link isn’t just a bridge—it’s Mumbai’s postcard, a symbol of the city’s pace and pride. Very few initiatives or messages get honoured in this manner at this location, and that scarcity is precisely what elevates the gesture. When a tribute appears here, it’s because it’s meant to be seen, remembered, and talked about by commuters, by fans, and by the city at large.

For Salman Khan, the tribute also fits the larger picture. Being Human has long been associated with philanthropy and public impact, and this Sea Link moment blends stardom with that identity: a reminder that beyond the superstar image is a brand and a presence that has extended into social work, youth aspiration, and cultural influence.

At 60, Salman Khan isn’t just being wished. He’s being showcased on Mumbai’s biggest canvas. And that, in itself, is an achievement very few ever receive.

Also, all eyes are now on Salman Khan’s next big-screen move. The superstar is set to headline Battle Of Galwan, and going by the buzz, the teaser is expected to drop on his birthday, making December 27 not just a landmark personal milestone, but also a date that could double up as the next major announcement moment for fans. If that teaser arrives as expected, it will be the perfect one-two punch: Mumbai’s skyline celebrating the man, and the man returning the love by unveiling a glimpse of what’s next.

Also Read: 12 Salman Khan quotes on his 60th birthday

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.