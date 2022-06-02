Jada Pinkett Smith finally addressed the heated altercation between her husband, Will Smith and the comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars, saying that she hopes the“two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile.”

Jada Pinkett Smith hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock “reconcile” after Oscar slapgate

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ahead of premiering Wednesday’s Red Table Talk discussion on alopecia, Jada Pinkett Smith briefly addressed the Oscars incident between husband Will Smith and Chris Rock where the former slapped the latter across face. “This is a really important Red Table Talk on alopecia. Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories. I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is,” Pinkett Smith said on the latest episode of the Facebook Watch show.

“Now, about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile,” she added. “The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.”

For unversed, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage in March after the comedian poked joke at Pinkett in reference to her shaved head. Shortly after the incident, Smith took the stage again to accept the Best Actor award for his performance in King Richard later that evening and announced the following week that he was resigning from the Academy amid a pending investigation of his actions during the ceremony.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences eventually ruled that Smith would be banned from returning to the Oscars or attending any other Academy events for the next 10 years. The day after the ceremony, Smith took to Instagram to apologize for his behavior at the Academy Awards and to Rock, writing, “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

As Per the report, a message appeared onscreen at the top of the Red Table Talk season premiere episode, reading, “Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focused on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls.”

The message did not specify at the time when the physical altercation between Smith and Rock would be addressed. The episode focused on alopecia, a hair loss condition from which she suffers. Pinkett’s guests on the show included the mother of a 12-year-old girl, Rio Allred, who was bullied over her hair loss and died by suicide, as well as a physician who explained the different types of the disorder.

