Last Updated 04.01.2022 | 4:34 PM IST

Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother Kim Fernandez suffers a heart stroke in Bahrain; hospitalised

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez's mother Kim Fernandez suffered a heart stroke in Bahrain and was immediately hospitalized. Jacqueline's parents have been stationed in Bahrain for a couple of years now while the actress lives in Mumbai owing to her work commitment.

Further details about Jacqueline's mother’s health are not known. On the other hand, the actress who is a witness in a Rs. 200 crore money Laundering case has been issued a Look Out Circular(LOC) by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and is not permitted to travel outside the country. There is no clarity as of now, whether the ED has made an exception for the actress to visit her mother. The ED has recorded Jacqueline’s statement thrice in the case which has Sukesh Chandrasekhar as the prime accused.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in the film Bhoot Police. She has a promising lineup of movies including Attack, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, Kick 2, and Cirkus.

ALSO READ: Sukesh Chandrasekhar claims he was in a relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez; says ‘Not a conman’

