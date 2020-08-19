What’s keeping the self-proclaimed ‘brutally honest’ Ranbir Kapoor from defending his girlfriend Alia Bhatt from all the vicious attack that she faces from the anti-nepotism mobs? If not defend, at least some sign of support from Ranbir? Everyone needs that sign of solidarity while facing a crisis. One hasn’t heard a single protective word for Alia from Ranbir Kapoor.

A very close friend of both Ranbir and Alia says, “He is very non-interfering. But I agree. Which man wouldn’t stand up for his loved ones when they are under attack, specially such vicious attack?”

Incidentally Ranbir himself has now been labelled a ‘skirt chaser’ by the anti-nepotism squad which in an indirect way suggests the reason for his lack of support to those who depend on him emotionally.

Another member of the so-called nepo-gang who has been viciously attacked, says it’s not wise for anyone to speak up. “Anything anybody says can and will be held against him or her. Everyone who has an axe to grind with Karan Johar or Mahesh Bhatt or the Akhtar family is jumping in. The best thing to do is not saying anything.”

Agreed. But how does Ranbir’s silence make Alia feel?

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor drops in for lunch at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office, no movie in the offing

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.