Last Updated 28.09.2020 | 11:34 AM IST

After Ishq Mein Marjawan’s Rrahul Sudhir tests positive, Helly Shah tests negative for COVID-19; talks about the viral suitcase scene

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Only recently, Helly Shah, Vishal Vashisht, and Rrahul Sudhir starrer Ishq Mein Marjawan was one of the biggest newsmakers of the television industry. The major reason being one of the scenes of the show that went viral where Helly Shah accidentally drops herself in a suitcase and someone throws the bag in the pool with the motive of killing her. Needless to say, the scene was spoken about a lot of social media and became a part of the meme-culture in no time.

After Ishq Mein Marjawan’s Rrahul Sudhir tests positive, Helly Shah tests negative for COVID-19; talks about the viral suitcase scene

Apart from this, one of the male leads, Rrahul Sudhir has recently tested positive for Coronavirus and is under home quarantine. The entire cast was asked to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure and Helly Shah did the same. Thankfully, the actress has tested negative for the same while a statement from the production house has informed that Rrahul Sudhir had mild symptoms and has been quarantined at home.

Helly Shah also spoke about how she actually fit herself in the suitcase. The actress apparently was supposed to faint in the scene and trips herself only to be packed in the suitcase. Helly Shah said that she takes every reaction sportingly and since it is a daily soap, not everything can be relatable. She had to be contorted in the suitcase for about 45 minutes which only led to a severe neck pain a day later.

Also Read: Helly Shah of Ishq Mein Marjawan expresses displeasure over nonpayment of dues of actors and crew

