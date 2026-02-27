Sai Pallavi to replace Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2 after latter opts out over fee dispute

Sai Pallavi is clearly on a roll. After reportedly locking in the coveted role of Sita in Ramayana, she is also set to star opposite Junaid Khan in Ek Din. And there’s more. Sai Pallavi has now been finalised to replace Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin’s much-anticipated sequel, Kalki 2.

A member of the Kalki 2 cast confirmed the development, saying, “It is Sai (replacing Deepika). There was never any question of scrapping the role after Deepika’s exit.”

Deepika’s departure from the sequel reportedly followed a fallout with the team. According to sources, the actress sought a substantial hike in her remuneration for the sequel, along with specific working-hour conditions to accommodate her responsibilities as a new mother.

An insider revealed, “Deepika wanted almost 35 percent more for the sequel than what she received for the first film. It became difficult to align on terms. She eventually exited, and now Sai Pallavi has stepped in.”

While there has been no official statement from the makers, the casting shift is expected to significantly alter the dynamic of the sequel, which remains one of the most awaited big-ticket projects in the pipeline.

