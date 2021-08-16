Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.08.2021 | 2:16 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhuj - The Pride Of India Shershaah Bellbottom Mimi Chehre Toofaan
follow us on

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan, wins Rs 25 lakh, a car and a trophy

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After nearly nine months of searching, Indian Idol 12 has finally crowned its winner, Pawandeep Rajan. The ‘greatest grand finale,' which began at 12 noon on Independence Day and ended with judges Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik, and Sonu Kakkar handing over the shining trophy, a car, and a cheque for Rs 25 lakh to champion Pawandeep, culminated with the judges Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik, and Sonu Kakkar handing over the shining trophy, a car, and a cheque for Rs 25 lakh.

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan, wins Rs 25 lakh, a car and a trophy

Pawandeep said, Indian Idol is a platform that shows artists a lot of respect, and the visibility it provides is unrivalled. They got to sing a lot of songs during the show, and they had the best judges and guests guiding them. It wasn't his desire to win that drew him back into the arena, but rather his greed to learn. And he's grateful that, after months of work on the concert, they all are ready to playback.

Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble were named first and second runners-up from the Top 6 Finalists, receiving a check for Rs. 5 lakhs each. Mohd. Danish and Nihal Tauro, the third and fourth runners-up, were each given a cheque for Rs. 3 lakhs. All the top 6 finalists received a cheque of Rs. 75,000 from Raj Superwhite Soap and gift hampers from Colgate and Denver respectively.

The top six candidates —Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble and Shanmukhapriya.— gave some magnificent performances on the 75th episode of one of the longest-running singing reality shows.

Joining them were acclaimed singers Sukhwinder Singh, Mika Singh, Amit Mishra, Kumar Sanu, Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, who surprised the audience with their melodious acts.

Guests included Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, WWE champion Khali, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain lead duo Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, among others, for the 12-hour climax.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, a prominent television couple, joined the team for a special segment and had everyone in stitches. Vijay Deverkonda, the South star, also sent a video greeting to his favourite Shanmukhapriya, which made the young singer blush. Aditya Narayan and Jay Bhanushali co-hosted the grand finale.

Also Read: Aditya Narayan spills the beans on The Indian Idol Finals

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom passed…

BREAKING: Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom to be a…

Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar, AR Rahman, Saif…

Doom at Your Service actress Park Bo Young…

Salman Khan dispatches 5 tempos of…

Ronit Roy reveals he lost many celebrity…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification