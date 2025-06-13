The dance number promises to be a grand, energetic visual spectacle, featuring the actresses in fresh new looks.

Actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari have begun rehearsing for a new dance sequence in Yash Raj Films’ forthcoming action movie, Alpha. The song is designed to be an energetic dance piece featuring impressive visuals. Both Alia and Sharvari will appear in a brand-new look and are putting in great effort to nail their performance.

As per a report in ETimes, the song is being shot on a grand scale. Alia and Sharvari have been preparing for the number for more than two months. They’ve been practicing at YRF Studios in Mumbai and concentrating on their fitness to handle the choreography’s challenges.

A source familiar with the production told ETimes, “Both Alia and Sharvari were excited about this song. It's big and breathtaking. The ideas were always to have a visually stunning, high-energy song featuring the two female leads in an action-packed environment, and it's shaping up exactly like that.”

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is a part of the YRF Spy Universe and marks the first time a female lead headlines a film in this franchise. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in supporting roles, with Hrithik Roshan making a special cameo appearance. The film is set to hit theatres during the Christmas weekend of 2025.

The YRF Spy Universe began with the Tiger series starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, starting with Ek Tha Tiger and followed by Tiger Zinda Hai. The franchise has since grown to include War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. Upcoming instalments include War 2 directed by Ayan Mukerji, as well as Pathaan 2.

Besides Alpha, Alia Bhatt is also preparing for Love & War, where she will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, with Sanjay Leela Bhansali directing.

