Last Updated 22.05.2020 | 7:50 PM IST

IMPPA requests filmmakers to clear all and any pending dues of employees

Amid nationwide lockdown since March 24, daily wage workers across the country have been left jobless. Film and TV shoots have been shut. Today, the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA) released a statement urging the filmmakers to clear all dues of the employees, daily wage workers, technicians, and artistes.

IMPPA requests filmmakers to clear all and any pending dues of employees

The statement reads:

“As all members are aware that the situation of daily wage workers, technicians and artistes who have not yet been paid the dues for their working for our members has become very serious due to further extension of the lockdown by the Government.

We are aware that our members are also having liquidity crunch and are facing difficulties, but on humanitarian ground, we request all our members who have taken work from any of their employees, daily wage workers, artistes and technicians for any of their productions to clear their dues as much as possible as they are more vulnerable in these trying times and to ensure that they get enough money to fulfill their daily needs.

All members are requested to do the needful and pay the dues of their employees, daily wage workers, artistes and technicians as soon as possible to enable them to survive with dignity in these difficult times.”

Many celebrities have been financially aiding the daily wage workers amid this crisis.

 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

