A special court in Mumbai allowed actress Rhea Chakraborty to travel to Abu Dhabi to attend the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards from June 2 to June 5. After her lawyer had appealed, the court ordered to hand over her passport and permitted her to travel for the award ceremony.



The untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput resulted in a major controversy. Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with Sushant, was accused of allegedly cheating, theft in the late actor’s house and later even drug consumption. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) jumped into the fray and they alleged that she was an ‘active member of the drug syndicate’. The actress along with her brother Showik was even arrested and had to spend around a month in jail before they were granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

Rhea has been keeping a low profile ever since she was let go on bail after being in judicial custody for a month. She was taken into custody after the Narcotics Control Bureau pressed charges against her in a drug case related to the demise of Rajput. As per reports, she has been getting offers for films and web series but is yet to sign anything. In November 2021, NDPS (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court agreed to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to defreeze her bank accounts.

Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in the film Chehre directed by Rumy Jafry. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, and Krystle D'Souza among others. The movie was released last month and received mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

