Hungama Music, one of the leading music streaming services in the country, today, announced the launch of original podcasts and audio stories. Hungama Music aims to introduce over 10+ original podcasts in the next year across genres horror, crime, thriller, erotica, comedy, devotional .

Hungama Music introduces original podcasts and audio stories

Giving the audience an immersive storytelling experience, the first three original podcasts to be launched by Hungama Music are Deewaron Ke Bhi, Ratri Ke Yatri - Podcast and The Bollywood Hungama Show.

Deewaro Ke Bhi is a slice-of-life podcast where listeners eavesdrop into people’s conversations as narrated by a wall. The stories on the show will range from thriller to horror to romance to comedy, making for an interesting experience for fans who love to sit down, relax, and listen to short and fun stories. Ratri Ke Yatri - Podcast is an audio version of the popular original show on Hungama Play, of the same name, an anthology that features 5 unique and thought-provoking stories set in redlight areas. Lastly, listeners will get the chance to tune in to The Bollywood Hungama Show, and get a sneak peek into the lives of biggest names in Bollywood via fun moments and segments in the audio format.

Speaking about the podcasts, Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media said, “At Hungama, we have always, over the years endeavoured to present quality and innovative content. We’ve witnessed the rise and evolution of podcast and audio stories, where consumers are increasingly seeking content that is exclusive, differentiated, and enhances their music streaming experience. Through Original podcasts, we look to develop new original concepts that span a host of diverse genres and present audio content that engages and entertains them. These additions to our existing catalogue of podcasts see us strengthen our original content bouquet. Furthermore, they will also give listeners much more value for the time spent on the platform through hours of exclusive programming available throughout the year.”

Also Read: Hungama Music brings Dolby Atmos to music streaming in India

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.