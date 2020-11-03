Bollywood Hungama

Huma Qureshi to play virtual antakshari for Fankind to raise funds for underprivileged children fighting cancer

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Anshula Kapoor’s fundraising initiative - Fankind allows fans, celebrities, and charities to come together for a good cause. This time, Huma Qureshi is all set to play Virtual Antakshari with 5 lucky winners who have donated through Fankind. The proceeds of this campaign will be given to Cuddles Foundation goes live today and will end on 13th November and the winner will be declared on November 14.

Huma Qureshi to play virtual antakshari for Fankind to raise funds for underprivileged children fighting cancer

Huma will raise funds for Cuddles Foundation under their FoodHeals Program. The proceeds of this campaign will provide holistic nutrition, hot meals, and supplements to underprivileged children fighting cancer across India.

She says, “I am very proud to be associated with this campaign which would help provide underprivileged children fighting cancer with nutritious food. It is a small contribution from my end to give our future generations a better life cause every child should have the right to dream of a bright future, and with the help of the Cuddles Foundation they can defeat cancer, I am also looking forward to interacting with fans after a long time and playing Antakshari with them virtually."

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Siblings Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem grace the show; see pics

