Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.03.2020 | 11:53 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Huma Qureshi to perform action packed sequences in her next Valimai

BySubhash K. Jha

Huma has gone South again, this time to do some heavy duty stunts. After making a grand debut in Tamil with Rajinikan's Kaala, Huma Qureshi is all set to impress the audience with her next - Valimai. The film features the actress playing the role of Ajith Kumar's love interest, and had been busy shooting for it in Chennai.

Huma Qureshi to perform action packed sequences in her next Valimai

The actress was spotted enjoying a bike ride in the city. Looking uber -cool in an all-black look, she was seen riding a classic red Royal Enfield. Qureshi is gearing up for action sequences in Valimai and even learning bike-riding for the same.

An action-thriller, Valimai is scheduled to hit the screens on Diwali this year. The mystery adventure drama is directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. The technical crew of the film includes cinematographer Nirav Shah and music director Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Also Read: Huma Qureshi becomes the first Indian actor to share the stage with Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings at a panel discussion

Tags : , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Coronavirus scare: Karan Johar led Dharma…

Rakul Preet Singh says she is okay with…

Huma Qureshi to perform action packed sequences in her next Valimai" />

Saif Ali Khan feels he is not an underrated…

Randeep Hooda and Ileana D’Cruz to pair for…

Coronavirus scare: Rana Daggubati starrer…

Coronavirus scare: Film and TV bodies decide…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification