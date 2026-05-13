Shahid Kapoor is among the most celebrated actors of Hindi Cinema, who is gearing up for the release of Cocktail 2. Known for his phenomenal acting talent, the actor was in talks with Anees Bazmee for a comic caper titled Ram Aur Shyam. But the film didn't materialise due to reasons best known to the stakeholders.

SCOOP: Shahid Kapoor in talks to join Varun Dhawan in Anees Bazmee directed No Entry 2

But the latest we hear is that the combo might team up for the first time soon. According to reliable sources, Anees Bazmee is in talks with Shahid Kapoor to come on board the sequel to his 2005 cult comedy, No Entry. "While Varun Dhawan is locked to play one of the three leads, the makers have initiated a conversation with Shahid Kapoor. The actor has heard the basic idea and will soon take the complete narration," a source informed Bollywood Hungama.

The source further informs that if Shahid agrees, this could mark the first ever collaboration of two of the most talented actors of the last 2 decades - Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The dynamic shared by the two in the film will be similar to what Salman Khan and Aamir Khan shared in Andaz Apna Apna. "It's No Entry but with a twist. The producer Boney Kapoor is trying to take things a notch higher by getting Varun and Shahid together."

If everything goes as planned, No Entry 2 will go on floors towards the end of 2026 with a marathon schedule.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor teams up with Amit Sharma for romantic comedy; Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor in talks: Report

More Pages: No Entry Sequel Box Office Collection

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